American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 5.4 %

AMS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 19,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

