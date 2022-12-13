American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of American Tower worth $453,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

