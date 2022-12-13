American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $107,597,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,340. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

