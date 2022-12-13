Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Somerset Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.80. 66,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,141. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

