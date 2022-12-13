Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $180,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

