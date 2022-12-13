Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 36,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 98,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.