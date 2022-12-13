Amundi Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,514,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,056,714 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Intel worth $396,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

