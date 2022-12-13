Amundi Has $1.22 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amundi boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amundi’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,216,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.