Amundi Has $409.80 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339,065 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.24% of Accenture worth $409,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

