Amundi Has $475.82 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amundi increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916,539 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.33% of AT&T worth $475,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.