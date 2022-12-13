Amundi Has $579.07 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amundi lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,011 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.37% of United Parcel Service worth $579,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

