Amundi Sells 168,145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amundi lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 168,145 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of UnitedHealth Group worth $891,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

