Amundi Sells 47,911 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amundi lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,911 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $511,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,301 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.