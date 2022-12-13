Amundi Sells 687,417 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amundi decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687,417 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.83% of Progressive worth $544,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

