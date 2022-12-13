Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $13.40

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Down 5.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $363.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.40.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

