Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $171.22

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.91.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

