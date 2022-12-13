Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $17.16 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $202.56 million and $17.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02025078 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,375,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

