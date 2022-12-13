Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $198.42 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $198.42 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00240174 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02025078 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,375,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.