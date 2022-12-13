Ankr Price Tops $0.0206 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $198.59 million and $11.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00239806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

