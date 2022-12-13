AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AOWDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 51 ($0.63) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

