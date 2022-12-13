Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
