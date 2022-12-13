Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.60. 272,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,213. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

