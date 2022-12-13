Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

