ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

ARC Group Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

