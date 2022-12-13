ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %
ARC Group Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
About ARC Group Worldwide
Further Reading
