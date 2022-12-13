Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 579.3% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARTH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

