Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.