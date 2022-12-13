Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.50 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.46 million and $2.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077268 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054812 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009568 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
