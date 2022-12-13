Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 344,912 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 283,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

