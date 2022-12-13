Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,645 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 57,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

