ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 13.8%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 515,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 137,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

ARHT Media Stock Up 13.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.