Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 34.5% in November

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Aries I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.43.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

