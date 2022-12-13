Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.44 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 22% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $56.83 million and $27.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00024763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005406 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,722,370 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

