Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.05) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.44 ($2.57) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.84. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($6.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

