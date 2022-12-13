Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Arrow Exploration stock remained flat at 0.20 during trading hours on Monday. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arrow Exploration from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 39 ($0.48) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

