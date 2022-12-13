ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 133,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,122. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.