Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Hits $2.80 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Astar has a market cap of $66.32 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

