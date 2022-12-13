Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.
About Astellas Pharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.