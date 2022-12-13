Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

