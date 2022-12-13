AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,641.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

