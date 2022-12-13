Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $5.10. 128,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,203. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

About Atento

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

