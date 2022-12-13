Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

