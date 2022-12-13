Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:ORA traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,473. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$562.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$948,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,576,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,850,439.50.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.