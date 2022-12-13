Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

ALV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 23,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,033. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

