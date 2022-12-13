Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

