Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
