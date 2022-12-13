AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 318,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,750. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $517.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

