Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 86,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

