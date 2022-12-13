B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 24,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.