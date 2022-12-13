B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 0.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $294,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE FDX opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.91. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.