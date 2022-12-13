B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,915 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.