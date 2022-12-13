B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.