B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $99.57 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $99,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

